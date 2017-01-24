4:27 pm, January 25, 2017
Frederick County, MD News

School system that fired woman for tweet updates guidelines

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 12:02 pm 01/24/2017 12:02pm
This is a screengrab of the initial Twitter exchange between a Frederick County Public Schools social media staffer and a student. The original tweet has since been deleted. (Courtesy The Frederick News Post)

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland school system has updated its social media guidelines after a school system employee was fired for a lighthearted quarrel she had with a student on Twitter over the student’s spelling.

The Frederick News-Post (http://bit.ly/2jt992P ) reports that all new Frederick County school system employees will receive a mandatory training session that addresses social media.

On Jan. 5, a student tweeted to the school district’s account, asking that schools be closed “tammarow.”

Katie Nash, who ran the account, responded, “But then how would you learn how to spell ‘tomorrow?'” She was fired a week later.

The system’s guidelines now include a note that social media messages shouldn’t be “mocking, disrespectful, rude, mean or dismissive.” That phrase wasn’t in an earlier copy of the guidelines that Nash said she was given.

Information from: The Frederick (Md.) News-Post, http://www.fredericknewspost.com

Topics:
frederick county public schools Frederick County, MD News katie nash Latest News Local News Maryland News social media twitter
Frederick County, MD News