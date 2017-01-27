Police ID victim in fatal Frederick Co. pileup

WASHINGTON — Police have identified the man who died in a fatal crash in Frederick County Wednesday morning where traffic had stopped to allow a congressional motorcade to pass.

Jacob Jackson, a 46-year-old from Gaithersburg, was driving a 2011 Nissan Rogue when it was involved in a pileup on westbound Interstate 70 at the ramp from northbound I-270 in Frederick. Jackson died as a result of the crash.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the driver of a dump truck stopped on westbound I-70 because of a motorcade that was traveling from D.C. to Shepherdstown, West Virginia. A second dump truck stopped, as did Jackson; however a third dump truck slammed into the rear end of Jackson’s Nissan, causing all four vehicles to collide into one another.

The impact caused an explosion, causing two of the dump trucks and the Nissan to become engulfed in flames.

Two of the dump truck drivers were transported to an area hospital. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. Eva Malecki of the U.S. Capitol Police told The Associated Press no motorcade vehicles were involved in the crash.

Senate Democrats were holding a retreat in Shepherdstown, about 70 miles from D.C.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, said Maryland State Police.

