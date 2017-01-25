4:27 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Frederick County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Frederick County, MD News » Interstate crash in Maryland…

Interstate crash in Maryland as motorcade passes; 1 dead

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 3:45 pm 01/25/2017 03:45pm
51 Shares
Firefighters extinguish a car that caught fire after a multi-vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 70, at the intersection of Interstate 270, Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2017, in Frederick, Md. Maryland State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo said the multiple-vehicle crash, which claimed at least one life, occurred as state police were assisting U.S. Capitol Police with a motorcade traveling from Washington, D.C., to West Virginia. (Bill Green/The Frederick News-Post via AP)

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police say they’re investigating a pileup at the intersection of two interstates in Maryland where traffic had stopped to allow a congressional motorcade to pass.

Eva Malecki of the U.S. Capitol Police says the motorcade was traveling from Washington to Shepherdstown, West Virginia, Wednesday morning. She says no motorcade vehicles were involved in the accident near Frederick where interstates 70 and 270 meet.

A spokesman for Sen. Bernie Sanders, Josh Miller-Lewis, says Senate Democrats are holding a retreat in Shepherdstown, about 70 miles from Washington.

Maryland State Police say an SUV driver was killed in the pileup, which also included three dump trucks.

The Maryland State Highway Administration says on its website that the crash closed westbound I-70 and northbound off-ramp lanes of I-270.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
d.c. Frederick County, MD News Latest News Local News Maryland News motorcade crash motorcade from Washington
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Frederick County, MD News » Interstate crash in Maryland…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Frederick County, MD News