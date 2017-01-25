Interstate crash in Maryland as motorcade passes; 1 dead

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police say they’re investigating a pileup at the intersection of two interstates in Maryland where traffic had stopped to allow a congressional motorcade to pass.

Eva Malecki of the U.S. Capitol Police says the motorcade was traveling from Washington to Shepherdstown, West Virginia, Wednesday morning. She says no motorcade vehicles were involved in the accident near Frederick where interstates 70 and 270 meet.

A spokesman for Sen. Bernie Sanders, Josh Miller-Lewis, says Senate Democrats are holding a retreat in Shepherdstown, about 70 miles from Washington.

Maryland State Police say an SUV driver was killed in the pileup, which also included three dump trucks.

The Maryland State Highway Administration says on its website that the crash closed westbound I-70 and northbound off-ramp lanes of I-270.

