Frederick County, MD News

Agency seeks public comment on Monocacy Battlefield access

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 3:08 pm 01/30/2017 03:08pm
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — The National Park Service is soliciting public comment on a plan to add eight miles of pedestrian trails and a kayak launch to the Monocacy (mah-NAH’-kah-see) National Battlefield near Frederick.

The environmental assessment is open for review through Feb. 28. It was released Friday.

Park Superintendent Chris Stubbs says in a statement that the plan would enable more visitors to walk in the footsteps of soldiers who fought there on July 9, 1864.

The proposal includes plans for a pedestrian bridge over the Monocacy River, alongside Route 355.

About 1,300 men were reported dead, wounded or missing in the Confederate victory at Monocacy. It’s known as “the battle that saved Washington” because it delayed the Confederates long enough for the Union to send reinforcements to protect the nation’s capital.

