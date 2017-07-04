501

Fourth of July

Star-Spangled Banner and July 4 trivia; can DC visitors ace them?

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP July 4, 2017 4:57 am 07/04/2017 04:57am
WASHINGTON — The Star-Spangled Banner is the national anthem of the United States. Can you sing it?

These people WTOP encountered at Union Station gave it a shot:

Union Station visitors sing The Star-Spangled Banner

You might not realize it but the anthem actually goes on for three more versus. The version you’re used to hearing at ball games is only the first part of the song.

So, how good are you at basic Independence Day trivia?

Union Station visitors try their hand at July 4 trivia

When quizzing people about the holiday, Giani Parker of Edgewater, New Jersey told WTOP her family doesn’t celebrate the Fourth of July.

“Not everybody was free then,” Parker said. “And people still aren’t free today, so there’s no sense celebrating it.”

Overhearing that conversation, Deonne Minto of Fort Lauderdale, Florida said she agrees.

“There are a lot of people who can’t take advantage of all the liberties that America claims to have,” Minto said. “They’re not free. They can’t enjoy that life because of economic depravity, or they’ve been locked out of the system.”

