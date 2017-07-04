Star-Spangled Banner and July 4 trivia; can DC visitors ace them?

WASHINGTON — The Star-Spangled Banner is the national anthem of the United States. Can you sing it?

These people WTOP encountered at Union Station gave it a shot:

Union Station visitors sing The Star-Spangled Banner http://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/NATIONAL-ANTHEM-kki-production.mp3 Download audio

You might not realize it but the anthem actually goes on for three more versus. The version you’re used to hearing at ball games is only the first part of the song.

So, how good are you at basic Independence Day trivia?

Union Station visitors try their hand at July 4 trivia http://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/QUIZ-COMBO-.mp3 Download audio

When quizzing people about the holiday, Giani Parker of Edgewater, New Jersey told WTOP her family doesn’t celebrate the Fourth of July.

Downtown in Washington, D.C.: Union Station displays the Stars and Stripes for Independence Day. WTOP asked some passersby there on Monday to sing the National Anthem and take a quiz. (WTOP/Kristi King)

“Not everybody was free then,” Parker said. “And people still aren’t free today, so there’s no sense celebrating it.”

Overhearing that conversation, Deonne Minto of Fort Lauderdale, Florida said she agrees.

“There are a lot of people who can’t take advantage of all the liberties that America claims to have,” Minto said. “They’re not free. They can’t enjoy that life because of economic depravity, or they’ve been locked out of the system.”

Scheduled events, road closures around the Mall

Getting around on July 4

Best area events

Ways to stay safe with fireworks

More Fourth of July News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.