Star-Spangled Banner and July 4 trivia; can DC visitors ace them?

When quizzing people about the holiday, Giani Parker of Edgewater, New Jersey told WTOP her family doesn’t celebrate the Fourth of July.
“Not everybody was free then,” Parker said. “And people still aren’t free today, so there’s no sense celebrating it.”
Overhearing that conversation, Deonne Minto of Fort Lauderdale, Florida said she agrees.
“There are a lot of people who can’t take advantage of all the liberties that America claims to have,” Minto said. “They’re not free. They can’t enjoy that life because of economic depravity, or they’ve been locked out of the system.”