Performers prep for A Capitol Fourth; dress rehearsal set for Monday night

WASHINGTON — Performers rehearsed on Monday for “A Capitol Fourth,” the annual July 4 performance that has previously brought celebrities such as Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Barry Manilow to D.C.

The public is invited to attend the full dress rehearsal Monday evening. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Actor John Stamos hosts the show this year. Some of 2017’s stars include The Beach Boys, Kellie Pickler, Yolanda Adams and the National Symphony Orchestra with a guest appearance from C-3PO and R2-D2.

The live concert will take place on the West Lawn of the Capitol Tuesday night and is free and open to the public. For those who can’t attend, the concert will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. on PBS stations.

Details about the concert can be found here.

Find information about road closures and security access points here.

What concertgoers can bring: food and water, lawn/beach chairs that sit low to the ground, and umbrellas smaller than 36 inches in diameter are allowed.

Prohibited items:

alcoholic beverages

glass bottles

animals

bikes

firearms or ammunition

explosives or fireworks

knives, blades or sharp objects

laser pointers

signs or posters

mace, pepper spray

sticks, poles

electric stun guns

martial arts weapons or devices

umbrellas larger than 36 inches in diameter (smaller umbrellas are permitted)

pocket or hand tools

sealed packages, large boxes, duffel bags, suitcases

drones, model rockets, remote-controller or manually-controled model gliders, model airplanes, model boats or cars or other unmanned ground or aircraft systems

Country singer and former American Idol hopeful Kellie Pickler takes part in the dress rehearsal for ‘A Capitol Fourth’ on Monday, July 3, 2017. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.