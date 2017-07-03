Performers prep for A Capitol Fourth; dress rehearsal set for Monday night

WASHINGTON — Performers rehearsed on Monday for “A Capitol Fourth,” the annual July 4 performance that has previously brought celebrities such as Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Barry Manilow to D.C.
The public is invited to attend the full dress rehearsal Monday evening. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.
Actor John Stamos hosts the show this year. Some of 2017’s stars include The Beach Boys, Kellie Pickler, Yolanda Adams and the National Symphony Orchestra with a guest appearance from C-3PO and R2-D2.
The live concert will take place on the West Lawn of the Capitol Tuesday night and is free and open to the public. For those who can’t attend, the concert will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. on PBS stations.