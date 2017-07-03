501

Fourth of July

Performers prep for A Capitol Fourth; dress rehearsal set for Monday night

By Reem Nadeem July 3, 2017 10:25 am 07/03/2017 10:25am
WASHINGTON — Performers rehearsed on Monday for “A Capitol Fourth,” the annual July 4 performance that has previously brought celebrities such as Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Barry Manilow to D.C.

The public is invited to attend the full dress rehearsal Monday evening. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Actor John Stamos hosts the show this year. Some of 2017’s stars include The Beach Boys, Kellie Pickler, Yolanda Adams and the National Symphony Orchestra with a guest appearance from C-3PO and R2-D2.

The live concert will take place on the West Lawn of the Capitol Tuesday night and is free and open to the public. For those who can’t attend, the concert will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. on PBS stations.

Details about the concert can be found here.

Find information about road closures and security access points here.

What concertgoers can bring: food and water, lawn/beach chairs that sit low to the ground, and umbrellas smaller than 36 inches in diameter are allowed.

Prohibited items:

  • alcoholic beverages
  • glass bottles
  • animals
  • bikes
  • firearms or ammunition
  • explosives or fireworks
  • knives, blades or sharp objects
  • laser pointers
  • signs or posters
  • mace, pepper spray
  • sticks, poles
  • electric stun guns
  • martial arts weapons or devices
  • umbrellas larger than 36 inches in diameter (smaller umbrellas are permitted)
  • pocket or hand tools
  • sealed packages, large boxes, duffel bags, suitcases
  • drones, model rockets, remote-controller or manually-controled model gliders, model airplanes, model boats or cars or other unmanned ground or aircraft systems

