Texas restaurant owner shrugs off ‘America first’ slight

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 3:45 pm 02/06/2017 03:45pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The owner of an Italian restaurant in San Antonio says he would welcome back the customers who recently scribbled on a receipt that they won’t return because he is Mexican.

Fernando Franco, who owns Di Frabo, says his manager showed him the receipt Friday, shortly after the couple had left.

The message noted that the food was “tasty” and the service “attentive,” but concluded: “The owner is ‘Mexican.’ We will not return. ‘America first.'”

Franco says he’s been inundated with messages of support. He says he’s not sure how the customers knew he was the owner or that he’s a native of Mexico.

He says he’ll frame the receipt as a reminder of how politicized the U.S. has become.

Food News