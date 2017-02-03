12:54 am, February 5, 2017
Oreo cookie beer is here

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio February 3, 2017 7:13 am 02/03/2017 07:13am
(RICHMOND, Va.) — If it makes a delicious cookie, it must make a delicious beer.  Right?

Introducing Oreo cookie-flavored beer.  According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, The Veil Brewing Co. in Richmond took their Hornswoggler milk stout and tweaked it using Oreo cookies to create the “Hornswoggler with Oreos.”

The company first announced it on Instagram, saying, “That’s right. You heard right. We took our 7 percent robust chocolate milk stout Hornswoggler and conditioned it on hundreds of pounds of Oreo cookies. If you like Oreo cookies, this is a must try.”

Matt Tarpey, head brewer and co-founder of the brewery said, “We made 64 cases and quickly sold out within a few hours last week.”

There was still a limited amount available on tap at the brewery but on Tuesday night, they tweeted they’d completely run out of it.

No doubt the sales were helped by a Jan. 31 feature on the ABC show The Chew, where the hosts sampled the Oreo-flavored stout.

Neither Tarpey nor the brewery have indicated whether they’ll make another batch. One can only hope.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

