TRAFFIC ALERT Two left lanes of northbound I-295 get by a serious crash at Malcolm X Avenue.

Correction: France-Michelin Mistake story

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 7:58 am 02/23/2017 07:58am
A man stands on the scaffolding of the local cafe "Le Bouche à Oreille" restaurant Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in Bourges, central France. The Michelin Guide has accidentally awarded one of its coveted stars to the cafe that shares its name with a gastronomic restaurant 150 kilometers (93 miles) away. (AP Photo/Milos Krivokapic)

BOURGES, France (AP) — In a story Feb. 22 about a restaurant mistakenly given a Michelin star, The Associated Press misspelled its name. The restaurant’s name is “Le Bouche a Oreille,” and not “Le Bouche a Oreilles.”

A corrected version of the story is below:

Michelin Guide misguided as local cafe gets star in error

The Michelin Guide has accidently awarded one of its coveted stars to a lowly local cafe that shares its name with a gastronomic restaurant

BOURGES, France (AP) — It’s a case of culinary mistaken identity.

The Michelin Guide has accidently awarded one of its coveted stars to a lowly local cafe that shares its name with a gastronomic restaurant 150 kilometers (93 miles) away.

In the annual restaurant list unveiled Feb. 9, the publishers confused “Le Bouche a Oreille” in Bourges, which serves up burgers and fries, with the restaurant of the same name in Boutervilliers that boasts an award-winning chef.

Calling it “impossible,” cafe owner Veronique Jacquet said she laughed when the local radio called her to break the news.

Jacquet, who seemed to be enjoying her 15 minutes of fame, said humbly she has “a small brasserie open from Monday to Friday, serving workers, so nothing to do with a gourmet restaurant.”

