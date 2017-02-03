12:40 am, February 5, 2017
McDonald’s rolls out new Chocolate Shamrock Shake

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 7:17 pm 02/03/2017 07:17pm
This Tuesday, June 28, 2016, photo shows the sign at a McDonald's restaurant, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Participating McDonald’s restaurants are rolling out five different variations of the Shamrock Shake next week.

Their McCafé menu will feature the original Shamrock Shake, a Chocolate Shamrock Shake, a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, a Shamrock Hot Chocolate and a Shamrock Mocha.

The new Chocolate Shamrock Shake is just as it sounds: half a chocolate shake (on the bottom) and half a Shamrock Shake layered on top.

If the Chocolate Shamrock Shake sounds familiar, there’s a reason. The drink has been a part of the chain’s “secret menu,” according to Consumerist . Before, customers could ask McDonald’s workers to make a mint-chocolate version of the drink.

According to Brand Eating , McDonald’s latest Shamrock beverages are already available in select locations. A wider roll-out is planned for Tuesday.

Topics:
Food News Latest News National News
