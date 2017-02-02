WASHINGTON — Java junkies rejoice: Krispy Kreme is introducing two brand new coffee flavors to go with its wildly popular doughnuts — and it means you can get a free treat.

Krispy Kreme has announced a promotion that gives customers who purchase any size of the new coffee a chance for a free Original Glazed doughnut. The deal runs Feb. 6-28. Find out more at the Krispy Kreme website

The flavors, which Krispy Kreme boasts are made from 100 percent Arabica beans, are called Smooth and Rich, and they’re available nationwide.

“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

