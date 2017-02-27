8:17 pm, February 27, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as commerce secretary.

Food News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Food News » Federal appeals court rejects…

Federal appeals court rejects egg-labeling lawsuit

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 8:11 pm 02/27/2017 08:11pm
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit that sought to require labels on egg cartons indicating the conditions in which the chickens were raised.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ruled that several federal agencies had acted reasonably in rejecting the labeling regulations.

The plaintiffs — two animal advocacy groups and six egg consumers — wanted the cartons to bear the terms “Free-Range Eggs,” ”Cage-Free Eggs” or “Eggs from Caged Hens.”

They argued that eggs from caged hens are nutritionally inferior and carry a greater risk of Salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said evidence for those claims was not persuasive.

Cheryl Leahy, general counsel for one of the animal advocacy groups, said the group would continue fighting against misleading egg carton claims and images.

Topics:
Food News Government News Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Food News » Federal appeals court rejects…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Food News