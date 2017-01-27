3:51 am, January 28, 2017
US chefs win ‘Olympics of cooking’

By Rachel Nania | @rnania January 27, 2017 9:24 am 01/27/2017 09:24am
For the first time ever, the U.S. is the winner of “the Olympics of cooking.”

WASHINGTON For the first time ever, the U.S. won “the Olympics of cooking.”

On Jan. 25, a team of 10 American chefs, led by Matthew Peters (Per Se and The French Laundry), took home the gold at the famed Bocuse d’Or chef biannual competition in Lyon, France.

NPR reports the chefs had to battle through 18 months of qualifying rounds. In the finale, they had less than 6 hours to create two dishes: an interpretation of chicken and crayfish and a vegan dish.

“It’s hard to exaggerate the importance of this, at least in the food world,” writes Bloomberg‘s Kate Krader, who goes on to add that Peters and his team beat 23 other skilled teams from around the world.

The U.S. team was coached by renowned chef Thomas Keller. Second and third place went to Norway and Iceland, respectively. In 2015, the U.S. took second place in the competition. It was the only other time the Americans were on the winners’ podium. 

Here is the first theme on a tray from team USA ! #bocusedor #bocusedor30

A photo posted by Bocuse d’Or (@bocusedor) on

The winner of the gold #BocusedOr is USA #bocusedor30 A photo posted by Bocuse d’Or (@bocusedor) on

Congrats to all team for this incredible 30th Bocuse d’Or contest ! #bocusedor #bocusedor30

A photo posted by Bocuse d’Or (@bocusedor) on

Breakfast of champions! An extraordinary morning years in the making. #goldinlyon #boc30ans #bocusedorusa #TeamUSA

A photo posted by Chef Thomas Keller (@chefthomaskeller) on

Topics:
Bocuse d’Or cooking competitions Food News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News National News olympics of cooking rachel nania Thomas Keller US chefs winners World News
