Tale of 2 cakes: Trump’s inaugural treat mirrors Obama’s

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 9:52 am 01/24/2017 09:52am
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald J. Trump, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, are helped by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Babot, center, as they cut a cake at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. Baltimore pastry chef Duff Goldman pointed out on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, that the cake was an exact copy of one he made for former President Barack Obama's second inaugural in 2013. A Washington pastry chef told The Washington Post she made the cake for Trump and that a client had asked for Obama's cake to be copied. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A patriotic cake cut by President Donald Trump at one of his inaugural balls Friday night was a replica of one served at an inaugural ball in 2013 for former President Barack Obama.

Baltimore pastry chef Duff Goldman made the Obama cake and highlighted its similarities with Trump’s on Twitter early Saturday , noting that he didn’t make the one for Trump.

Tiffany MacIsaac, who owns Washington’s Buttercream Bakeshop, tells The Washington Post that she was asked to recreate the one used at Obama’s ball. She says she wasn’t trying to upset Goldman. MacIsaac tells the Post she is donating proceeds from the cake to a charity that pushes for gay rights.

Goldman, former star of the Food Network’s “Ace of Cakes,” claimed no hard feelings in a tweet later Saturday, writing that it was “awesome” that his cake was remembered and the chef who recreated it “did a fantastic job.”

