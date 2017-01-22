5:21 pm, January 22, 2017
Sierra Nevada brewery issues 36-state recall of select beers

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 4:54 pm 01/22/2017 04:54pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has announced a recall of certain 12-ounce bottles of its pale ales, IPA’s and other beers after detecting a packaging flaw that could cause a piece of glass to break off into the bottle.

In a statement Sunday, it said the recall applies to eight different types of its craft beers purchased in 36 states across the Midwest, the South and East Coast of the United States.

The recalled beers were packaged between Dec. 5, 2016, and Jan. 13, 2017.

The recall was issued after quality inspections at the company’s Mills River, North Carolina, brewery detected a limited number of bottles made with a flaw “that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle,” the statement said.

