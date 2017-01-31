Pennsylvania eatery owners deny racism toward black customer

ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Two representatives of a Pennsylvania restaurant deny that a college student was refused service because he is black.

Just Wing It owner Nikki Meyer and the owner of a second restaurant helping her out spoke Monday about the Jan. 21 confrontation. They say it wasn’t a racial incident.

Lebanon Valley College junior Ricky Bugg Jr. says he and a friend were waiting for their order when Christopher Behney told him he didn’t need their business and used a racial slur. The Annville police chief has called the restaurant’s actions “totally inappropriate” but couldn’t confirm service was denied because Bugg is black.

Behney says he was just repeating a slur first used by the student. He says the two were thrown out for being unruly.

But a college official who also attended the restaurant news conference was kicked out after challenging their account.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments