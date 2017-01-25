4:29 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Food News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Food News » McDonald's to give away…

McDonald’s to give away 10,000 bottles of special sauce

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 3:39 pm 01/25/2017 03:39pm
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — To get you to come into McDonald’s and buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home.

The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich.

The giveaway is a first in the United States.

McDonald’s introduced the Big Mac in 1968. In 1975, the special sauce got its own callout in the signature Big Mac commercial, touting the burger’s components_”Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.”

The bottles will be available Thursday at participating locations nationwide.

Additional details on how and where customers can get their hands on a bottle are expected to be released later Wednesday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Food News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News National News Real Estate News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Food News » McDonald's to give away…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Food News