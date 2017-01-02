1:42 am, January 2, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The Washington Redskins have been eliminated from playoff contention following a 19-10 loss to the New York Giants.

Food News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Food News » Lawsuit: Dude ranch owner…

Lawsuit: Dude ranch owner asked chef for ‘black people food’

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 1:37 am 01/02/2017 01:37am
Share

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal lawsuit accuses the ex-wife of Oklahoma energy tycoon T. Boone Pickens of racial discrimination at her rural Nevada dude ranch.

The lawsuit says wealthy philanthropist Madeleine Pickens told the African-American chef she recruited from the country club she owns in California to cook “black people food,” not “white people food,” at the Elko County ranch.

Armand Appling says Pickens listed off fried chicken, BBQ ribs and corn bread as good examples.

Appling says Pickens’ stereotypical references were commonplace at the ranch stretching across 900 square miles, about 50 miles west of the Utah line. He alleges he was fired 2014 in retaliation for complaining about a hostile work environment.

Pickens’ lawyers say the comments were not racially motivated. At worst, they say, the remarks were rude and insensitive.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Food News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Food News » Lawsuit: Dude ranch owner…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Food News