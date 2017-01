Trummer’s On Main

Many fine-dining restaurants in the area offer tasting menus — but only one offers a tasting menu specifically for youngsters. At Trummer’s On Main in Clifton, Virginia, foodies who are 14 an under can dine on a progressive feast of fried arancini, cheeses and charcuterie, beef stroganoff, horseradish-crusted organic salmon and an ultimate ice cream sundae.

“The idea is to introduce [kids] into some new ingredients, while still finding textures and flavors that work well for their palate, and exposing them to this type of dining and just the natural progression where our meals go from lighter fare to heavier,” Austin Fausett, former chef of Trummer’s on Main, told WTOP in an earlier interview. (Courtesy Dusty Lockhart)