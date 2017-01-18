8:13 am, January 18, 2017
Food News

Coffee and a slice? 7-Eleven launches breakfast pizza

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 7:58 am
FILE - In this July 1, 2008, file photo, a 7-Eleven is shown in Palo Alto, Calif. The convenience store chain announced Jan. 17, 2017, that it plans to sell a breakfast pizza. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

IRVING, Texas (AP) — 7-Eleven is offering a breakfast pizza.

The convenience store chain says that it combines the convenience of eating leftover pizza for the first meal of the day with traditional breakfast foods.

The chain announced the creation Tuesday. It has a biscuit crust topped with bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, cheese and cream gravy. 7-Eleven vice president Nancy Smith bills it as “a hearty option for customers craving a warm breakfast.”

The Irving, Texas-based company says hot pizza has become one of its biggest ready-to-eat sellers, and mornings are the busiest time of day in its stores.

During test runs, 7-Eleven says the breakfast pizza became its second-most popular pizza with customers.

Topics:
Food News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News
Food News