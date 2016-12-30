10:38 pm, December 30, 2016
TRAFFIC ALERT All lanes on the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge have reopened to traffic.

Raging blaze burns a dozen storefronts; 3 firefighters hurt

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 10:30 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A fire has raged through more than a dozen storefronts on a block in New York City, injuring three firefighters.

The Fire Department of New York says about 180 firefighters were called to the blaze Friday night in the Kew Gardens neighborhood in Queens.

Flames surged through the roofs of shops in a one-story commercial strip on Vleigh Place. The fire department tweeted a photo of firefighters dousing the roof from a firetruck’s elevated bucket.

The block includes a pizzeria, a law office and kosher food stores.

The fire department says three firefighters have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, though one has more serious injuries than the others.

Food News