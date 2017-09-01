Egg-ceptional: Taco Bell offers new taco shell

WASHINGTON — Taco Bell is pushing the envelope again, this time with its Naked Egg Taco, available on menus nationwide starting Sept. 1.

The Naked Egg Taco is a fried egg shaped like a taco shell, stuffed with seasoned potatoes, bacon or sausage, and cheddar or nacho cheese sauce. It is $1.99 and available for a limited time only.

The Naked Egg Taco is a follow-up to Taco Bell’s limited time Naked Chicken Chalupa earlier this year, which was a piece of fried chicken shaped like a taco shell and stuffed with Chalupa ingredients.

Taco Bell calls the limited time offers “shell innovations.”

Taco Bell has been a thorn in the side for McDonald’s since it added its breakfast menu.

It is also the star performer for parent company Yum Brands, which also owns KFC and Pizza Hut.

