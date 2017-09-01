501.5
Egg-ceptional: Taco Bell offers new taco shell

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh September 1, 2017 9:39 am 09/01/2017 09:39am
Taco Bell’s Naked Egg Taco is available on menus nationwide today, after a series of “Bell & Breakfast” brunch-eqsue events across the country. (Courtesy Taco Bell Corp.)

WASHINGTON — Taco Bell is pushing the envelope again, this time with its Naked Egg Taco, available on menus nationwide starting Sept. 1.

The Naked Egg Taco is a fried egg shaped like a taco shell, stuffed with seasoned potatoes, bacon or sausage, and cheddar or nacho cheese sauce. It is $1.99 and available for a limited time only.

The Naked Egg Taco is a follow-up to Taco Bell’s limited time Naked Chicken Chalupa earlier this year, which was a piece of fried chicken shaped like a taco shell and stuffed with Chalupa ingredients.

Taco Bell calls the limited time offers “shell innovations.”

Taco Bell has been a thorn in the side for McDonald’s since it added its breakfast menu.

It is also the star performer for parent company Yum Brands, which also owns KFC and Pizza Hut.

Topics:
Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News jeff clabaugh Latest News Living News taco bell
