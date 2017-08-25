Slim down your cocktails: Sub in summer’s fresh ingredients

WASHINGTON — Mai Tais, margaritas and mudslides are delicious going down, but knowing just how many calories are in each cocktail can be hard to swallow.
However, not every drink you mix up needs to have the same nutritional profile as a slice of chocolate cake. Food scientist and registered dietitian Joy Dubost has some tips for slimming down cocktails, and the best part is, the key ingredients are likely already in your kitchen.
3/4 cup fresh blueberries, rinsed, any stems picked off
1/2 oz fresh lime juice
1 to 2 fresh mint sprigs
Place blueberries in a shaker and muddle thoroughly. Add in the rum and fresh lime juice, and fill halfway with ice. Shake well. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a few fresh blueberries and fresh mint sprigs.