Slim down your cocktails: Sub in summer’s fresh ingredients

WASHINGTON — Mai Tais, margaritas and mudslides are delicious going down, but knowing just how many calories are in each cocktail can be hard to swallow.

However, not every drink you mix up needs to have the same nutritional profile as a slice of chocolate cake. Food scientist and registered dietitian Joy Dubost has some tips for slimming down cocktails, and the best part is, the key ingredients are likely already in your kitchen.

Nix the mix Mixers are the primary source for extra calories in cocktails. Dubost says one and a half ounces of a spirit has roughly 100 calories. Adding in sugary sodas, syrups and juices can make that number tick up quickly. Luckily, there are other ways to add flavor, without adding a lot of calories. “If you really start to almost become your own mixologist and begin to look for ways to create your own mixers, using a wide variety of garden ingredients that are fresh and vibrant, you really can craft your own delicious, one-of-a-kind cocktails,” Dubost said. (Thinkstock)

Recipe: Wild Blueberry Daiquiri

By Amy Zavatto, spirits writer and author of “Forager’s Cocktails: Botanical Mixology with Fresh, Natural Ingredients“

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz white rum

3/4 cup fresh blueberries, rinsed, any stems picked off

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

1 to 2 fresh mint sprigs

Place blueberries in a shaker and muddle thoroughly. Add in the rum and fresh lime juice, and fill halfway with ice. Shake well. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a few fresh blueberries and fresh mint sprigs.

