Famed California brewery opens East Coast store in DC

WASHINGTON — Famed California craft brewing company, The Bruery, is opening its first brick-and-mortar store east of the Mississippi this fall in D.C.’s Union Market district.

The 5,000 square-foot shop at 513 Morse St. NE will sell bottles and cans from The Bruery’s three brands (The Bruery, Bruery Terreux and Offshoot Beer Co.) — including special releases — and will serve as a pickup site for the brewery’s Society (club) members.

A news release from the company says the shop could also have up to eight rotating taps for growler and crowler fills.

The Bruery Store at Union Market (the former home of Kramer & Sons butcher shop) is on track to open in November for bottle pickups of the brewery’s special Black Tuesday release. Society memberships for the 2018 calendar year will also be available this fall.

