501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Food & Restaurant News » Famed California brewery opens…

Famed California brewery opens East Coast store in DC

By Rachel Nania | @rnania August 16, 2017 1:38 pm 08/16/2017 01:38pm
Share
Famed California craft brewing company, The Bruery, is opening its first brick-and-mortar store east of the Mississippi this fall in D.C.’s Union Market district. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON Famed California craft brewing company, The Bruery, is opening its first brick-and-mortar store east of the Mississippi this fall in D.C.’s Union Market district.

The 5,000 square-foot shop at 513 Morse St. NE will sell bottles and cans from The Bruery’s three brands (The Bruery, Bruery Terreux and Offshoot Beer Co.) including special releases and will serve as a pickup site for the brewery’s Society (club) members.

A news release from the company says the shop could also have up to eight rotating taps for growler and crowler fills.

The Bruery Store at Union Market (the former home of Kramer & Sons butcher shop) is on track to open in November for bottle pickups of the brewery’s special Black Tuesday release. Society memberships for the 2018 calendar year will also be available this fall.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
brewery Business & Finance Consumer News craft beer DC breweries DC craft beer Food & Restaurant News Latest News Living News Local News Real Estate News the bruery Union Market DC Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?