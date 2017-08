Summer and early fall are the most delicious times of year to enjoy Mother Nature’s bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables. All the wonderful produce — cucumbers, eggplant, squash, tomatoes, cherries and peaches — make my mouth water. But you don’t have to mourn the loss of such treasures once fall is in full swing — you can make these delicious flavors last a while longer using a variety of preservation methods. Here are a few to try:

1. Freeze it. Although there are many ways to preserve food, including canning, fermenting, drying and making infusions, Sherri Brooks Vinton, author of numerous preservation cookbooks including “Put ’em Up: A Comprehensive Home Preserving Guide for the Creative Cook,” recommends using the freezer. “Fresh foods that are about to expire can be held over for weeks, even months, to be enjoyed later,” she says. (Thinkstock)

[See: 8 Food ‘Scraps’ You Didn’t Know You Could Eat.]

[See: 9 Ways to Actually Make Eating Well Fun This Summer.]

[See: 8 Ways to Eat Well and Save Money at Home.]

More from U.S. News

Fresh Fish Shouldn’t Stink, and Other Rules of Thumb

7 Ways Grocery Shopping Will Change in 2017

6 Fruits and Vegetables You Should Eat This Fall

4 Ways to Preserve Summer Produce originally appeared on usnews.com