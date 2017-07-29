Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven

Dining out is a treat, but don’t let it become a budget-busting habit. Cooking on the grill is an obvious answer for summer dining outside of the kitchen. However, not everyone has the space or ability to grill, and some days, it’s even too hot to stand in front of hot coals. Instead, try fixing up a refreshing no-cook dinner that leaves your oven completely out of the equation.

There’s another unexpected benefit from stepping away from more traditional oven-cooked meals: You can save a lot of money. By stocking up on fresh, local and in-season produce, skipping costly cuts of meat and using what you probably already have in your pantry, you can cut your grocery budget in half.

Salads. Preparing a salad is definitely one of the easiest ways to make a no-cook meal. Fortunately, summer offers plenty of seasonable produce, which can be purchased cheaply at the farmers market or local vegetable stand. Use a bed of romaine lettuce and toss in fresh carrots, tomatoes, radishes, cucumber or bell peppers. Add tuna, beans, lentils or hard-boiled eggs for a source of protein in your salad, and finish it off with your favorite dressing. An incredibly easy yet satisfying dish for summer is a caprese salad. Slice up fresh tomatoes and top each one with mozzarella cheese, basil, a drizzle of olive oil, salt and pepper. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

