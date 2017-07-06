DC’s Daikaya team invited to serve ramen at pop-up in Japan

WASHINGTON — If you can’t stand the long wait for a bowl of piping hot ramen at D.C.’s popular Daikaya ramen shop, there is a new pop-up where you can get it.

The only thing is, you’re going to need a plane ticket … to Japan.

Now through late September, Daikaya partners Katsuya Fukushima, Yama Jewayni and Daisuke Utagawa are taking up residence at a high-profile ramen pop-up shop in the Pole Shopping Center in Hokkaido, Japan. They are the first American group to do so.

The trio was invited to participate in the pop-up by a noodle master, who also happens to supply Daikaya with its noodles. While at the pop-up, the Daikaya team will serve their renowned Sapporo-style ramen and their Japanese chicken ramen.

They will also experiment with more American-inspired iterations, such as French onion soup ramen and New England clam chowder ramen.

Here’s hoping some of those bowls — as well as some new and native Hokkaido ingredients — make their way back to the District this fall.

The Daikaya Group runs three D.C. restaurants, including Daikaya Ramen and Izakaya, Bantam King and Haikan.

