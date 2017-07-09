501

Food & Restaurant News

9 drinks that give you a buzz without the hangover

July 5, 2017
Tea on tap

Revée Barbour poured herself another drink from a vat floating with ice, mint and lime. “I don’t feel drunk,” the naturopathic physician in Sacramento, California, told the party host (and mixologist), “I feel very relaxed.” That was the point: The concoction’s base wasn’t gin or vodka; it was hawthorn tea, which dilates blood vessels to the brain, heart and other parts of the body and “makes you feel a little loopy,” says Barbour, who goes by “Dr. Ray.” Other herbal and fermented beverages are gaining mainstream attention as alternatives to alcohol. “People are trying to find a way they can enjoy their food and drinks … without causing those long-term effects,” Barbour says.

The disclaimers

Before saying “cheers,” keep in mind that even non-alcoholic and minimally alcoholic drinks need to be purchased and consumed responsibly. Companies that sell herbs, for example, aren’t regulated in way that guarantees what you see is what you get, so it’s important to do your research and look to established manufacturers before buying (often potent) products. Talk to your doctor, too, to make sure the herbs won’t interact with your medications. And, as with alcohol, know your limits. “People think more is better,” says Summer Ashley Singletary, an herbalist and associate communications manager at Traditional Medicinals, “and that’s not always the case.” Try these varieties sensibly.

9 Drinks That Give You a Buzz Without the Hangover originally appeared on usnews.com

