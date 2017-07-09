9 drinks that give you a buzz without the hangover

Tea on tap

Revée Barbour poured herself another drink from a vat floating with ice, mint and lime. “I don’t feel drunk,” the naturopathic physician in Sacramento, California, told the party host (and mixologist), “I feel very relaxed.” That was the point: The concoction’s base wasn’t gin or vodka; it was hawthorn tea, which dilates blood vessels to the brain, heart and other parts of the body and “makes you feel a little loopy,” says Barbour, who goes by “Dr. Ray.” Other herbal and fermented beverages are gaining mainstream attention as alternatives to alcohol. “People are trying to find a way they can enjoy their food and drinks … without causing those long-term effects,” Barbour says.

Kombucha If you crave the refreshing fizziness of beer, you’ll feel satisfied sipping on kombucha, an easily accessible fermented drink typically made from black tea, sugar and “scoby” — a breeding ground for bacteria and yeast. “The byproduct is this awesome probiotic-rich drink” that contains B vitamins, glucosamine and other nutrients that support liver and immune health, Barbour says. And because kombucha can contain a small amount of alcohol and caffeine, you may notice a slight — albeit fleeting — buzz. Cap your intake at two cups daily. “It’s not about numbing yourself, it’s about drawing attention to the areas that need the most support,” Barbour says. “That’s where these beverages shine.” (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The disclaimers

Before saying “cheers,” keep in mind that even non-alcoholic and minimally alcoholic drinks need to be purchased and consumed responsibly. Companies that sell herbs, for example, aren’t regulated in way that guarantees what you see is what you get, so it’s important to do your research and look to established manufacturers before buying (often potent) products. Talk to your doctor, too, to make sure the herbs won’t interact with your medications. And, as with alcohol, know your limits. “People think more is better,” says Summer Ashley Singletary, an herbalist and associate communications manager at Traditional Medicinals, “and that’s not always the case.” Try these varieties sensibly.

More from U.S. News

14 Ways Alcohol Affects the Aging Process

10 Ways to Cure a Hangover

6 Health Hazards to Watch Out for This Summer Other Than Skin Cancer

9 Drinks That Give You a Buzz Without the Hangover originally appeared on usnews.com