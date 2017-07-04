4 best nutrients for a healthy brain

Lately I’ve been doing The New York Times crossword puzzle daily. OK, it’s not the regular one; it’s a mini version available through the publication’s app, but it’s still a puzzle, right? I am also hooked on the app Lumosity, which provides a variety of cognitive games. You might say I’m obsessed with brain health. After all, I want to be like my grandmother who, in her late 80s, was still killing it when she watched “Wheel of Fortune.”

As a nutritionist, I can’t help but also look for foods to keep my mind sharp. Science supports a strong connection between certain nutrients and cognitive function, and I would be foolish to ignore it. So starting today, I am aiming to consume the following four nutrients on a regular basis. You should join me.

Click through the gallery below for four nutrients that can help keep your mind sharp, and foods that contain those nutrients.

1. Omega-3 Fatty Acids EPA and DHA omega-3s are nutrients that play a key role in brain health . Neurons in the brain, which are rich in DHA, process and transmit electrical and chemical messages that enable our bodies to function normally. Low levels of DHA may hinder the brain’s ability to function at its best. What you have to keep in mind is that the body does not efficiently produce EPA and DHA on its own, so these nutrients must come directly from food. There are three simple ways to get the recommended amounts of EPA and DHA: eating fatty fish (salmon or sardines), eating EPA- and DHA-fortified foods and beverages (eggs) or taking omega-3 supplements. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

Editor’s note: The author has a partnership with the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s, and the chemical manufacturing company Balchem, but has not been paid for the post. Opinions are her own.

