4 best nutrients for a healthy brain

Lately I’ve been doing The New York Times crossword puzzle daily. OK, it’s not the regular one; it’s a mini version available through the publication’s app, but it’s still a puzzle, right? I am also hooked on the app Lumosity, which provides a variety of cognitive games. You might say I’m obsessed with brain health. After all, I want to be like my grandmother who, in her late 80s, was still killing it when she watched “Wheel of Fortune.”
As a nutritionist, I can’t help but also look for foods to keep my mind sharp. Science supports a strong connection between certain nutrients and cognitive function, and I would be foolish to ignore it. So starting today, I am aiming to consume the following four nutrients on a regular basis. You should join me.
Click through the gallery below for four nutrients that can help keep your mind sharp, and foods that contain those nutrients.
Editor’s note: The author has a partnership with the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s, and the chemical manufacturing company Balchem, but has not been paid for the post. Opinions are her own.