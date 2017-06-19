Wicked long: Restaurant hopes to land lobster roll record

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — It’s a lobster lover’s dream.

A Portsmouth, New Hampshire, restaurant is hoping it set the record for the longest lobster roll at 159 feet, 6 inches (49 meters).

A lobster roll is usually made from a hot dog-type bun stuffed with lobster meat. The creation by the British Beer Company on Sunday took up several tables before it was cut up and served. Chef James Gibney says 200 pounds (91 kilograms) of lobster meat went into the sandwich and 48 pounds (22 kilograms) of it was donated. Proceeds went to a charity that helps U.S. veterans.

The British Beer Company could be a contender. It says the old record kept by the World Record Academy was 120 feet (37 meters) and was set by the Prince Edward Island Fishermen’s Association at a shellfish festival in Canada last September.