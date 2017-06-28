502

Strangers buy car for Texas man who walked miles to work

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 7:56 am 06/28/2017 07:56am
ROCKWALL, Texas (AP) — A Texas man’s 3-mile (5 kilometer) daily walk to work has inspired a group of strangers to collect enough money to buy him a car.

Andy Mitchell spotted 20-year-old Justin Korva walking to the suburban Dallas taco restaurant where he works and offered him a ride. WDAF-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uhnQuw ) Korva told Mitchell he was trying to better himself and saving up for a car.

Korva’s story inspired Mitchell and some of his friends to secretly set up a donation box at a local restaurant.

The group surprised Korva with a used Toyota Camry on Friday, and the worker’s overwhelmed reaction was caught on video by Mitchell’s wife.

Enough money was left over to pay for a year’s worth of insurance, two years of oil changes and a $500 gas card.

