Stocks dip as Amazon-Whole Foods deal hammers grocery stores

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are slightly lower Friday as Amazon’s $13.4 billion deal for Whole Foods Market is sending grocery stores, big retailers, and food makers and distributors plunging. Amazon and Whole Foods are both climbing. The rest of the market is little changed. Energy companies are rising as the price of oil moves higher.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 2,430 as of 3 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 9 points to 21,368. The Nasdaq composite fell 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,154. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks shed 7 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,402.

GROCERY SHOPPING: Online juggernaut Amazon said it will buy organic grocery company Whole Foods Market for about $13.4 billion, or $42 a share. Whole Foods had been the target of sale rumors for two months and investors appeared to wonder if another bidder might try to buy it. Whole Foods jumped $9.96, or 30.1 percent, to a two-year high of $43.02. Amazon climbed $34.62, or 3.6 percent, to $998.79, its biggest gain of the year.

Amazon already runs AmazonFresh, a grocery delivery service that costs $14.99 a month for members of its Prime delivery service, and it recently opened a few grocery stores. Many investors suspected it would eventually make a bigger move into that business.

THE QUOTE: It’s rare for a single deal to have a big effect on the broader stock market, but the deal between Amazon and Whole Foods did. Neil Saunders, managing director of the research firm Global Data Retail, said Amazon is likely to push companies that sell food to lower their prices, which will affect the companies that make and distribute those products.

“As Amazon enters the grocery market proper, it will put a lot more pressure on existing grocers,” he said. “Those grocers will respond by cutting prices and that will cut profits for the distributors.”

TERROR IN THE AISLES: Investors dumped the stocks of major retailers, drugstores, and even discount chains. Many of them have started trying to sell more groceries in the last few years to try to capitalize on shoppers’ yen for fresher, more natural food. That was a trend Whole Foods helped start.

Target tumbled $3.70, or 6.7 percent, to $51.76. Costco fell $12.02, or 6.7 percent, to $178.04 and Wal-Mart gave up $3.98, or 5 percent, to $74.93. Wal-Mart’s $310 million agreement to buy men’s clothing retailer Bonobos was, for the moment, overshadowed.

Amazon is also something of a unique threat to many retailers because it doesn’t mind losing money for long stretches. Amazon might be able to sell inexpensive groceries as it makes its money from its cloud computing business and its gigantic online marketplace, and do to big grocery stores what it’s done to sellers of goods like clothing and office supplies.

“Is the future of grocery store shopping going to be a point and click experience, or is it going to be going to a grocery store?” said Dan Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust.

GREEN GROCERS SEE RED: Supermarket chain Kroger, which plunged 19 percent Thursday after lowering its sales forecast, lost another $2.37, or 9.6 percent, to $22.19. Sprouts Farmers Market skidded $1.16, or 5.2 percent, to $21.39 and Supervalu sank 48 cents, or 12.8 percent, to $3.28.

Campbell Soup fell $1.87, or 3.3 percent, to $55.09 and Hormel lost 91 cents, or 2.6 percent, to $33.69. General Mills dipped $1.5, or 3.2 percent, to $56.98. United Natural Foods dropped $3.43, or 8.6 percent, to $36.32 and Sysco fell $1.83, or 3.3 percent, to $53.71.

BOOZ ALLEN HAMMERED: Defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton tumbled after it said the Department of Justice is investigating its accounting practices and the way it charges the U.S. government. The company said it is cooperating with the investigation and its own auditing hasn’t turned up any major erroneous costs or problems. The stock fell $7.30, or 18.6 percent, to $32.03.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 28 cents to $44.74 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, climbed 45 cents, or 1 percent, to $47.37 a barrel in London. Occidental Petroleum rose $1.91, or 3.2 percent, to $61.31 and Chevron gained $1.46, or 1.4 percent, to $107.79.

Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $1.45 a gallon. Heating oil added 1 cent to $1.43 a gallon. Natural gas dipped to 2 cents to $3.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.

BONDS: Bond prices inched higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.15 percent from 2.17 percent. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note fell to 1.30 percent from 1.35 percent.

METALS: Gold rose $1.90 to $1,256.50 an ounce. Silver slipped 6 cents to $16.66 an ounce. Copper stayed at $2.56 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar edged up to 110.84 yen from 110.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.1195 from $1.1155.

OVERSEAS: European stock indexes rose after Greece reached a deal with its eurozone creditors. The agreement means the country won’t face the risk of bankruptcy when it has to make a big debt payment next month. France’s CAC 40 added 0.9 percent and the DAX in Germany climbed 0.5 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.6 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index rose 0.6 percent after the Bank of Japan said there are signs of improvement in the world’s third-largest economy. South Korea’s Kospi finished little changed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rebounded 0.2 percent.

