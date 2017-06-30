Recipes for your Fourth

WASHINGTON — Whether you’re hosting a cookout with friends, or keeping it low-key with a healthy summer salad, WTOP has you covered.

Check out these recipe galleries for some Fourth of July cooking inspiration. (Click the blue text below to link out to each gallery.)

15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.