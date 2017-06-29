How your mind, not tongue, chooses the foods you eat

Crash course: Gastrophysics 101

If you haven’t heard of “gastrophysics,” you’re not alone. Spence explains the term is a relatively recent one given to the new science of eating.

“It shifts the focus of research and our way of thinking away from what’s going on in the kitchen — the science of ingredients and cooking — and thinks a bit more about the science of the mind of the person doing the eating or drinking.”

These factors — which may include the people with whom you’re eating, the lighting in the restaurant or the shape of the plate — are the real drivers behind how one perceives the taste of food, Spence says. After all, the only feedback from taste buds is whether something is salty, sweet, bitter or sour.

“The real pleasure of food — that comes from what’s going on in your head as your brain combines the taste buds, the smell from your nose, the sight of food and the expectations that might have given rise to the crunch in your ear and the feel of the food or cutlery in your hands,” Spence added.

(AP/Mike Groll)