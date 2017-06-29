DC restaurateur dies choking

WASHINGTON — American City Diner owner Jeffrey Gildenhorn, 74, died after choking Wednesday night at The Palm, NBC Washington reports.

Gildenhorn opened the Chevy Chase, D.C. diner in 1989 on Connecticut Avenue.

The restaurant sits under a billboard that reads, “There’s no way like the American Way,” and is popular for its classic diner dishes, including fried egg sandwiches, meatloaf and all-day breakfast. American City Diner is also known for writing politically-charged messages on its outdoor sign along Morrison Street NW.

NBC Washington, WTOP’s broadcast news partner, reports Gildenhorn was taken to George Washington University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The longtime Washingtonian had a 50-plus-year career in business and even ran for mayor in 1988.

American City Diner posted a sign on its front door Thursday saying the business is closed to mourn the loss of its owner.

Sign on American City Diner. Owner Jeffrey Gildenhorn has died. #NBC4DC pic.twitter.com/lCYquN8Pg0 — Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) June 29, 2017

Big loss for NW Washington and city, American City Diner’s Jeffrey Gildenhorn dies. #NBC4DC pic.twitter.com/uv6IDsVgwE — Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) June 29, 2017

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.