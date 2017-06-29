502

DC restaurateur dies choking

By Rachel Nania | @rnania June 29, 2017 5:14 pm 06/29/2017 05:14pm
WASHINGTON American City Diner owner Jeffrey Gildenhorn, 74, died after choking Wednesday night at The Palm, NBC Washington reports.

Gildenhorn opened the Chevy Chase, D.C. diner in 1989 on Connecticut Avenue.

The restaurant sits under a billboard that reads, “There’s no way like the American Way,” and is popular for its classic diner dishes, including fried egg sandwiches, meatloaf and all-day breakfast. American City Diner is also known for writing politically-charged messages on its outdoor sign along Morrison Street NW.

NBC Washington, WTOP’s broadcast news partner, reports Gildenhorn was taken to George Washington University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The longtime Washingtonian had a 50-plus-year career in business and even ran for mayor in 1988.

American City Diner posted a sign on its front door Thursday saying the business is closed to mourn the loss of its owner.

