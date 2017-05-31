Food & Restaurant News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Food & Restaurant News » Dunkin' Donuts sends cease-and-desist…

Dunkin’ Donuts sends cease-and-desist to local coffee shop

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 9:45 am 05/31/2017 09:45am
Share

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts coffee shop owner says he received a cease-and-desist letter from Dunkin’ Donuts claiming trademark infringement for riffing on the chain’s catchphrase.

Steve Copoulos tells the Sun Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2slf5yU ) he added window art reading “North now runs on Mike’s” on his new Mike’s Coffee shop in North Attleborough.

While he expected a few laughs from customers, Copoulos says he was surprised to find the letter from the Canton, Massachusetts-based coffee chain dated May 19 claiming he was infringing on their trademark “America Runs on Dunkin'” slogan.

Copoulos says he wants to be the “exact opposite” of a corporate coffee chain by reopening his father’s shop. He has since washed off the sign.

Dunkin’ Donuts did not immediately respond Wednesday to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

___

This story has been changed to correct that Dunkin’ Donuts is based in Canton, Massachusetts, not Quincy.

___

Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com

Topics:
Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News Latest News Life & Style
Home » Latest News » Living News » Food & Restaurant News » Dunkin' Donuts sends cease-and-desist…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Ghost town for sale

The collection of quaint but somewhat-neglected Victorian-style buildings in Connecticut includes an old-time general store and a covered bridge.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Food & Restaurant News