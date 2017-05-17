Food & Restaurant News

Brazilian judge demands to be called ‘Your Honor’ at bakery

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 2:41 pm 05/17/2017 02:41pm
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s top judicial oversight board has decided it won’t sanction a judge who allegedly got angry at a bakery cafe waiter and demanded the man address him as “Your Honor.”

Witnesses say Judge Dilermando Motta Pereira was upset because the waiter did not put ice in his cup. The judge allegedly yelled at the employee, grabbed his shoulder and ordered the waiter to call him “Your Honor.”

Chief Justice Carmen Lucia said in late Tuesday’s decision that Pereira should have been more careful, but did not deserve to be punished for the 2014 incident in the northeastern city of Natal.

Pereira acknowledged the actions, but said he was mistreated by the waiter and complained other clients interfered.

