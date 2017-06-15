1002

Fashion News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Fashion News » Nike to slash 1,400…

Nike to slash 1,400 jobs, cut sneaker styles in shakeup

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 10:38 am 06/15/2017 10:38am
Share
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017, file photo, the Nike logo appears above the post where it trades on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. On Thursday, June 15, 2017, Nike said it plans to cut about 1,400 jobs, reduce the number of sneaker styles it offers by a quarter and sell more shoes directly to customers online. The company says the changes to its business structure will help it offer more products to customers faster. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike wants to be more nimble on its feet and sell more shoes directly to customers online as part of a restructuring in which it plans to cut about 1,400 jobs and reduce the number of sneaker styles it offers by a quarter.

The company announced several changes to its business structure Thursday, saying the moves will help it offer more products to customers faster.

Nike, which is based in Beaverton, Oregon, says the jobs cuts represent about 2 percent of its 70,000 employees around the world.

It also says a main focus will be the 12 key cities in 10 countries that it expects to represent more than 80 percent of its projected growth through 2020.

Shares of Nike Inc. fell more than 2 percent to $53.35 on Thursday.

Topics:
Business & Finance Fashion News Latest News Life & Style Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Fashion News » Nike to slash 1,400…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Shooting in Alexandria

Five people were shot at as members of Congress practiced for the Congressional baseball game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Fashion News