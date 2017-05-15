Fashion News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Fashion News » Government scientist from DC…

Government scientist from DC wins Miss USA title

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 2:00 am 05/15/2017 02:00am
Share
Miss District of Columbia USA Kara McCullough reacts after she was crowned the new Miss USA during the Miss USA contest Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The new Miss USA is a scientist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Kara McCullough, representing the District of Columbia, was crowned Sunday in Las Vegas.

This was the second year in a row that the representative of the nation’s capital won the Miss USA title.

The 25-year-old McCullough was born in Italy and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She bested 50 other contestants to earn the chance to represent the U.S. at the Miss Universe pageant.

McCullough says she is looking forward to experiencing “worldwide culture” and wants to inspire children to pursue careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The runner-up was Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg. The second runner-up was Miss Minnesota Meridith Gould.

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Fashion News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Fashion News » Government scientist from DC…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas

Even though there are just a few days left until Mother’s Day, which is on Sunday, it’s not too late to find mom the perfect gift. See WTOP's suggestions.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Fashion News