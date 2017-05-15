Government scientist from DC wins Miss USA title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The new Miss USA is a scientist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Kara McCullough, representing the District of Columbia, was crowned Sunday in Las Vegas.

This was the second year in a row that the representative of the nation’s capital won the Miss USA title.

The 25-year-old McCullough was born in Italy and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She bested 50 other contestants to earn the chance to represent the U.S. at the Miss Universe pageant.

McCullough says she is looking forward to experiencing “worldwide culture” and wants to inspire children to pursue careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The runner-up was Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg. The second runner-up was Miss Minnesota Meridith Gould.