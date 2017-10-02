George Mason University identifies student found dead in dorm

WASHINGTON — George Mason University released the name of the sophomore who died after possibly taking a hallucinogenic drug on Saturday.

University police found 19-year-old Tristan Medina unresponsive in his campus dorm after 4:30 Saturday afternoon, investigators told WTOP.

Medina may have taken a hallucinogenic drug before he ran through a window on the fifth floor of the Potomac Heights Residents Hall and fell to the ground, police said.

Investigators on Saturday warned other students who may have the drug in their possession to turn it in as it could be deadly.

The university has a medical amnesty program for students that have drug or alcohol-related incidents and those who seek help for them.

Police urge students that have taken the drug and are concerned for their safety to call 911 or university police at 703-993-2810.

University President Angel Cabrera released his condolences to the campus community in a statement in part, “There are many questions to answer and our police department continues to investigate.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.