201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » George Mason University identifies…

George Mason University identifies student found dead in dorm

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP October 2, 2017 6:53 pm 10/02/2017 06:53pm
Share

WASHINGTON — George Mason University released the name of the sophomore who died after possibly taking a hallucinogenic drug on Saturday.

University police found 19-year-old Tristan Medina unresponsive in his campus dorm after 4:30 Saturday afternoon, investigators told WTOP.

Medina may have taken a hallucinogenic drug before he ran through a window on the fifth floor of the Potomac Heights Residents Hall and fell to the ground, police said.

Investigators on Saturday warned other students who may have the drug in their possession to turn it in as it could be deadly.

The university has a medical amnesty program for students that have drug or alcohol-related incidents and those who seek help for them.

Police urge students that have taken the drug and are concerned for their safety to call 911 or university police at 703-993-2810.

University President Angel Cabrera released his condolences to the campus community in a statement in part, “There are many questions to answer and our police department continues to investigate.”

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
drugs Fairfax County, VA News george mason university Latest News Local News megan cloherty Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Inside the $10M DC Design House

This year, 23 designers transformed a nine-bedroom, 27,256 square-foot Potomac, Maryland, estate into a luxurious showroom, highlighting the latest in home design trends. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest