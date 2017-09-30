201.5
Springfield man sentenced 13 years for stalking, kidnapping

By Abigail Constantino September 30, 2017 5:06 am 09/30/2017 05:06am
WASHINGTON — A Fairfax County man was sentenced to prison for stalking, domestic violence and possession of ammunition.

Nam Quoc Hoang, 41, of Springfield, Virginia, will spend a total of 13 years in prison for his actions against a former girlfriend.

Nam stalked his ex-girlfriend starting in December 2013. He and another person, Khoa Dang Vu Hoang, traveled from Virginia to Maryland to stalk Nam’s ex-girlfriend throughout January 2014, which included breaking into her home twice and taking personal items.

Khoa was convicted of interstate stalking and conspiracy and sentenced to five years in prison last July.

Nam threatened to post sexually explicit pictures of the victim on social media unless she paid him money. When she refused, he posted the photographs and continued to post them after they were taken down.

On Jan. 26, 2014, Khoa observed the victim going to a night club in D.C. through Facebook. The men drove to D.C. and waited for the victim to leave the club. They followed her and at a traffic light, Nam approached the victim’s car and displayed a weapon.

The woman let Nam in the vehicle and once inside, he hit her and threatened her and her family.

Fairfax County, VA News springfield stalking Virginia
