501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Man who was math…

Man who was math teacher sentenced in sexual battery case

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 9:41 am 08/08/2017 09:41am
Share

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A former middle school math teacher in Virginia was told he’ll spend eight years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery in a case involving two female students.

Television station WRC-TV reports 36-year-old Jose Daniel Estrada of Clifton was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 12 years of his sentenced suspended. The station reports he will be on supervised probation during those 12 years and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Authorities said previously that Estrada was removed from his assignment as a math teacher at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School in Falls Church after one of the victims came forward.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Fairfax County, VA News falls church Latest News Local News sex offender registry sexual battery Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?