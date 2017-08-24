501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax police: County pool…

Fairfax police: County pool inspector touched woman’s butt

By Jack Moore August 24, 2017 5:05 pm 08/24/2017 05:05pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A Fairfax County Health Department employee has been charged with assault and battery after police say he inappropriately touched a woman’s buttocks at an Alexandria pool he was inspecting.

Jonatan Fiseha, 23, of Dumfries, Virginia, was inspecting the pool in the 6000 block of Edgeware Lane in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County when he inappropriately touched the 26-year-old woman Tuesday afternoon, Fairfax County police said.

Fiseha has worked for the health department for about three months, and has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, police said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News Latest News Local News pool inspector Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?