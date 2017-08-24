Fairfax police: County pool inspector touched woman’s butt

WASHINGTON — A Fairfax County Health Department employee has been charged with assault and battery after police say he inappropriately touched a woman’s buttocks at an Alexandria pool he was inspecting.

Jonatan Fiseha, 23, of Dumfries, Virginia, was inspecting the pool in the 6000 block of Edgeware Lane in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County when he inappropriately touched the 26-year-old woman Tuesday afternoon, Fairfax County police said.

Fiseha has worked for the health department for about three months, and has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, police said.

