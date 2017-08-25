501.5
Fairfax Co. Police recover…

Fairfax Co. Police recover body from Burke Lake

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens August 25, 2017 7:51 pm 08/25/2017 07:51pm
Fairfax County officials are searching for a man who is missing after his canoe overturned in Burke Lake Friday. (Courtesy Fairfax County police)

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County officials recovered the body of a man who was missing after his canoe overturned in Burke Lake on Friday.

Police identified the victim as 70-year-old James Peith of Clifton, Virginia.

Peith went missing after the canoe overturned Friday afternoon. An adult and a child were rescued.

Crews from Fairfax County Fire & Rescue and Fairfax County police scoured the lake for hours using helicopter, boats and sonar equipment.

Peith’s body is to be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

WTOP’s Patrick Roth contributed to this report.

Topics:
Burke Lake Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Fairfax County missing man fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News Latest News Local News Virginia
