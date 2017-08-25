Fairfax Co. Police recover body from Burke Lake

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County officials recovered the body of a man who was missing after his canoe overturned in Burke Lake on Friday.

Police identified the victim as 70-year-old James Peith of Clifton, Virginia.

Peith went missing after the canoe overturned Friday afternoon. An adult and a child were rescued.

Crews from Fairfax County Fire & Rescue and Fairfax County police scoured the lake for hours using helicopter, boats and sonar equipment.

Peith’s body is to be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

