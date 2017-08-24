WASHINGTON — A young man who was reported missing three weeks ago has been found killed, and Fairfax County police think the homicide is gang-related.

Miguel Ruiz Carrillo, 18, was last seen alive Aug. 3. And from the beginning, police have suspected a gang connection. A few days after the disappearance, police said they believed Carrillo’s life could be in danger.

Last week, police charged two men — ages 18 and 20 — and a juvenile girl with abduction and gang participation.

This week, information gathered during the investigation led Fairfax County police to team up with Prince William County, Virginia, police to search a location in Nokesville.

“We used multiple officers and detectives and cadaver dogs, and we eventually did locate the victim’s body,” said Prince William County police Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Investigators know the cause and manner of Carrillo’s death, Perok said, but they are not revealing that information at this point.

“We don’t have an arrest for murder in this case yet,” said Perok. “We’re going to talk to, if we haven’t already, the suspects that Fairfax has in custody.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Prince William County Police.

