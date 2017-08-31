501.5
Fairfax Co. team rescues 6 in Harvey aftermath, begins door-to-door search

By Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP August 31, 2017 6:44 pm
WASHINGTON — A local rescue team is hard at work in Kingwood, Texas, helping victims of Harvey.

After hurricane and later tropical storm Harvey struck Texas, the Virginia Task Force 1 International Urban Search and Rescue team from Fairfax County packed up their swift boats and headed to the Houston area.

“Pleased to report that yesterday the crews did a full day’s work, assisting multiple residents out of flooded areas,” Fairfax County Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Ryan said.

The team rescued six people and two pets Wednesday. And as the floodwaters recede, Ryan said the team is now focused on helping the Federal Emergency Management Agency with a ground search of the area.

“Going door-to-door, checking multiple residences, occupancies, for any needs, folks left behind, and things like that,” Ryan said in a video posted to the team’s Twitter account.

Ryan said no members of the team have been injured in the operations.

Maryland’s Task Force 1 team is helping the victims in Texas, as well. The team includes swift water rescue and hazardous material team members from Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

