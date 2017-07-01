501

Fairfax County, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Saying goodbye to a…

Saying goodbye to a beloved local high school coach

By Kathy Stewart | @KStewartWTOP July 1, 2017 2:10 pm 07/01/2017 02:10pm
Share

On Saturday at the Vienna Presbyterian Church, funeral services were held for 52-year-old Leonard Schultz, who died tragically in a Beltway crash a week ago.

WASHINGTON — It was a week ago that a horrific crash on the beltway in Springfield claimed the life of a beloved high school coach and gravely injured his nephew. On Saturday at the Vienna Presbyterian Church, funeral services were held for 52-year-old Leonard Schultz.

Related News

He was a beloved James Madison High School football coach and teacher.

Many knew him as Lenny Schultz.

Gianni Cugini is a former James Madison football player who graduated in 2015 and now attends college. He came to say goodbye to his former football coach and teacher.

“It’s crazy. It’s very shocking,” Cugini said of the sudden and tragic loss of his former coach.

Cugini said this tragedy has him looking at life a little differently.

“You got to enjoy life, enjoy the people around you and don’t take things for granted.”

He said Schultz was such a humble man and a joy to be around.

“He will be missed a lot.”

Cugini said his death will really be felt come football season.

Max Ehrsam is also a former Madison football player who came back to attend the funeral services.

He graduated from high school in 2012. He, too, was stunned at the sudden lost of his former coach. But he does smile when he thinks back on how his coach made his senior year a blast.

“It was one of my favorite years playing,” Ehrsam said.

He says Coach Schultz was awesome. Schultz was fun at practice and challenged his players.

“He was a players’ coach for sure. He loved his players,” Ehrsam said.

Coach Schultz’s legacy lives on through former football players like Ehrsam, who now coaches high school football in Salisbury, Maryland.

“I try to coach the same way he did I guess. I guess it’s like having a selfless mentality. Just doing what’s best for everyone around you,” Ehrsam said. “He’ll be missed but we’ll see him again.”

The family of Lenny Schultz is setting up a scholarship fund in Lenny’s name.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Fairfax County, VA News James Madison High School kathy stewart Latest News lenny schultz Local News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Saying goodbye to a…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Summer Binge Guide
Ospreys in Chesapeake Bay
Blueberry recipes
Today in History: July 1
Watermelon recipes for summer
2017 BET Awards
June Entertainment Guide 2017
Strawberry recipes
Celebrity birthdays June 25-July 1
What to do about summer allergies
Prince William through the years
45 years ago: Hurricane Agnes
Awesome Con 2017
7 summer home improvements
2017 Celebrity Deaths
25 best jobs for high school graduates
2017 local deaths of note
Splash parks, water parks, pools
7 simple steps to prepare for a thrifty summer
8 frugal family summer road trips to take
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
Summer outdoor living renovations
Not-to-miss DC exhibits
16 new water park additions for 2017
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
Ghost town for sale
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
President John F. Kennedy turns 100
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC