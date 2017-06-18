Police: Missing teen girl found dead in Sterling

WASHINGTON — The remains of a missing 17-year-old Reston girl were found in a pond in Sterling, Virginia, on Sunday, and a man has been charged in connection to her death, police said.

She was first reported missing around 4 a.m. Sunday near Dranesville Road and Woodson Drive, near the All Dulles Area Muslim Society mosque, also known as the ADAMS Center.

Fairfax County police and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office searched the area extensively since she was believed to be injured. Around 3 p.m., her remains were found in the 21500 block of Ridgetop Circle in Sterling, Fairfax County police said.

Darwin Martinez Torres, 22, of Sterling, has been charged with murder in connection to her death, police said. Officers apprehended him when one of them noticed him driving suspiciously in the area where the body was found.

Police have not named the teen and said they were awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm her identity and determine the cause and manner of her death. But detectives believe those remains are the missing teen girl.

The teen’s friends told police that the girl was walking with friends and got into a dispute with a man in a car. Police said the man got out of the car and assaulted the teen. It was at some point during that altercation that the girl went missing, a police spokeswoman said.

“We’re still trying to piece together the chronology of what happened,” Officer Tawny Wright, a police spokeswoman, said earlier.

The principal of South Lakes High School in Reston released a statement Sunday night regarding the police investigation, saying, “It’s believed that the missing teen is one of our students and while we await further news about this very sad incident, I would also ask that you refrain from engaging in rumor and speculation on social media about today’s events.”

Crisis counselors will be at the school Monday morning.

This story has been updated. WTOP’s Jacob Kerr contributed to this report.

