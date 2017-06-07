500

Fairfax County, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. police investigate…

Fairfax Co. police investigate string of car-wheel thefts

By Dick Uliano June 7, 2017 6:06 pm 06/07/2017 06:06pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Thieves stole the black-rimmed wheels off of three late-model Honda Accords on Wednesday morning.

That’s the fourth car that has had its wheels stolen this week in a neighborhood off of Little River Turnpike in the Alexandria portion of Fairfax County.

Fairfax County police say a 2017 and a 2016 Honda were found without wheels on Shoal Creek Court. A few streets away, a 2017 Honda also had its wheels stolen. On Sunday, the owner of a 2015 Lexus reported their car without wheels on a nearby street.

“Vehicle parts are stolen throughout the year,” said Fairfax County Police Officer Tawni Wright. “Sometimes there’ll be a trend in air bags being stolen, sometimes it’s the tires and wheels.”

It’s not easy to prevent wheel theft by determined thieves because many cars are parked on streets or in driveways.

“You can’t put a locked box around your car,” Wright said.

Police say residents can be alert to any suspicious vehicles in their neighborhood.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
crime Fairfax County, VA News Latest News Local News Virginia wheel thefts
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. police investigate…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday

June 8 is the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright. To celebrate, here are five of the legendary architect’s most-interesting houses that are currently (or were recently) on the market.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Fairfax County, VA News