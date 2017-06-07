Fairfax Co. police investigate string of car-wheel thefts

WASHINGTON — Thieves stole the black-rimmed wheels off of three late-model Honda Accords on Wednesday morning.

That’s the fourth car that has had its wheels stolen this week in a neighborhood off of Little River Turnpike in the Alexandria portion of Fairfax County.

Fairfax County police say a 2017 and a 2016 Honda were found without wheels on Shoal Creek Court. A few streets away, a 2017 Honda also had its wheels stolen. On Sunday, the owner of a 2015 Lexus reported their car without wheels on a nearby street.

“Vehicle parts are stolen throughout the year,” said Fairfax County Police Officer Tawni Wright. “Sometimes there’ll be a trend in air bags being stolen, sometimes it’s the tires and wheels.”

It’s not easy to prevent wheel theft by determined thieves because many cars are parked on streets or in driveways.

“You can’t put a locked box around your car,” Wright said.

Police say residents can be alert to any suspicious vehicles in their neighborhood.

