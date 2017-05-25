Fairfax Co. police seek help finding missing teenager

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old.

Sofia Cuellar Barriento was last seen early in the morning on Wednesday, May 10 at her Fairfax home. A news release said she was experiencing emotional distress at the time.

Barriento is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has long dark hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and white Nike shoes.

Barriento has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as missing and endangered.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Sofia Cuellar Barrientos is asked to contact Detective S.N. Sykes at 703-246-7800.

